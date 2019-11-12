Oops!…Britney Spears pop-up shares same name as LA sex club

BLACK SKY CREATIVE AND SRExperiencesIf you’re planning on visiting the Britney Spears pop-up experience in L.A. next year, make sure you’re in the right Zone.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop-up -- called The Zone -- shares its name with a gay sex club located just a few minutes away.

The Britney pop-up will featured 10 Instagrammable rooms of exhibits based on Britney’s music videos, like the high school in “Baby One More Time,” the Mars landscape of “Oops!…I Did It Again,” and the airplane in “Toxic.” There will also be a “Circus”-themed installation, featuring a 40-foot tightrope photo walk and a tarot card reader.

The sex club, called The Zone L.A., is also an immersive experience, albeit an X-rated one. It’s described on its website as “the most popular sex club for men in Southern California.”

"While most guys keep their clothes on, going nude is cool too!” the club’s website reads.

Tickets for the Britney pop-up are on sale now, but be sure to double check the address before you go. The Zone opens January 2020.

