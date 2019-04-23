Oops! Movie rights to Britney Spears stage musical have already been sold

Photo by Getty ImagesOnce Upon a One More Time, an upcoming jukebox musical based on the songs of Britney Spears, hasn't even opened yet, but the movie rights have already been sold, reports Deadline.

Sony Pictures will bring the story -- a twist on classic fairy tales -- to the big screen. The show itself premieres in Chicago this fall, and will open on Broadway in 2020. Britney and her manager are among the co-producers of the film.

As previously reported, the plot of Once Upon a One More Time concerns fairy tale princesses, including Cinderella and Snow White. When they gather for their book club, a fairy godmother gives them a copy of The Feminine Mystique, Betty Friedan's landmark 1963 book which is credited with sparking the feminist movement of the '60s and '70s in the U.S.

The exposure to these radical ideas shakes up the women, inspiring them to search for fulfillment in ways that don't involve marrying a prince.

The musical will feature hits like "Toxic," "Lucky," "Oops I Did It Again," "...Baby One More Time" and many more.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.