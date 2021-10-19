Oops! Britney Spears’ sister’s offer of donation declined by mental health nonprofit

Worthy Publishing

How sketchy a person do you have to be to have a charity turn down your offer of a monetary donation? That’s a question for Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney’s little sister announced recently that she’d be donating a portion of the proceeds from her upcoming book Things I Should Have Said to a mental health nonprofit called This Is My Brave. But on Tuesday, the organization said “no thanks.”

On Instagram, This Is My Brave posted, “We Heard You. We’re Taking Action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book.”

In the caption, the nonprofit wrote, “We hear you. This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears’ upcoming book. We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales.”

According to Entertainment Weekly, This Is My Brave’s actions came after Britney fans flooded it with comments insisting that the charity not involve itself with Jamie Lynn. Fans based their criticism on Britney’s recent comments claiming that her family has been complicit in allowing her toxic conservatorship to continue unchecked for 13 years, despite its impact on her mental health.

Recently, Britney wrote on Instagram, “Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview !!!”

This Is My Brave’s mission statement is to “to empower individuals to put their names and faces on their true stories of recovery from mental illness and addiction.”

Jamie Lynn’s book Things I Should Have Said will be released January 22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.