Only Taylor Swift’s mom knows the answers to all her hints about new album

Valheria RochaTaylor Swift is known for dropping hints, clues and Easter eggs for her fans to find, and she’s not going to stop any time soon.

"I have so much fun with it. I hope I don’t seem too much like an elf under a bridge making you guess stuff," Taylor tells BBC Radio 1. "I think music is fun to expand upon...I think it's fun to turn it into a visual element.”

She adds, “I like an aesthetic element. I like symbolic messaging. That I feel like makes the music more. More of an experience for fans. At least I hope so. I hope I'm not driving everyone crazy with all these clues."

Taylor has hidden the title to her next album and her next single in the music video for “ME!” While she says some fans have already guessed the title of the album, no one has guessed the title of her next single yet.

But there’s one person who knows the answers to everything: her mom, Andrea.

"She does, because I definitely bounce all my ideas off her," Taylor says. "She'll tell me what she thinks. She's really good with feedback. She pretty much knows everything. I wouldn’t even have to make her swear [to secrecy], she just lives on a code of secrecy. That’s her main number one rule."

