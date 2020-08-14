Only Chef in the World? Rihanna reportedly planning a cookbook

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

She’s already had great success with high-fashion clothing, lingerie, makeup and skincare products, so what’s the next business that Rihanna is going to turn her attention to? Well, she might be getting ready to take over your kitchen.

The British tabloid The Sun claims that Rihanna is working on a cookbook, and has also trademarked the term “Sorry, I’m Booked,” which she plans to use for kitchen products like cooking utensils.

“Rihanna’s always been a fan of good food and during lockdown she worked up plans for bringing out her own book,” a source tells the tabloid. “It will include some of her favorite Caribbean recipes. The dream would be to bring out her own range of kitchenware too.”

“Rihanna has proven that, as well as being a best-selling artist, she is a savvy businesswoman and those around her think this next step could be a huge hit,” adds the source.

The Sun notes that Rihanna shared some of her favorite recipes in a 2014 Esquire article, including spicy mac ‘n cheese, codfish cakes, limeade, rum punch, shepherd’s pie, chickpea salad and salt fish.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.