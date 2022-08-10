OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ is a “$200 million music video for our song”

ABC/Paula Lobo

OneRepublic‘s latest hit, “I Ain’t Worried,” is from the soundtrack of the record-breaking box office smash Top Gun: Maverick. Frontman Ryan Tedder jokes to ABC Audio that the movie is doing all the promotion for them.

“It was crazy watching [Maverick] for the first time, because, basically, it’s a $200 million music video for our song,” Ryan laughs. “So I couldn’t ask for anything better.”

But things did get better, thanks to the movie’s star, Tom Cruise.

“When we shot the video … we handed it to him, and he’s like, ‘No, no, no, no, no, no, no. I’m going to re-edit your video,'” Ryan says of Cruise. “And he gives us, like, $70 million worth of content [for the clip].”

Ryan laughs, “So it’s the most expensive video in history, if you think about the actual production of what’s in the video. Y’know, F-15s flying all over the place and Tom Cruise … like, it’s crazy!”

And while OneRepublic has had many hits, and Ryan’s co-written a bunch more for other artists, he says he still can’t get over how well “I Ain’t Worried” is doing.

“I mean, the whole thing is still hilarious, in [the] best way. It’s just hilarious to me,” Ryan says. “It’s like, you put out music, you never know what’s really going to be a smash, especially in 2022. And I just kept telling myself, ‘If we just keep putting out great songs, one of ’em’s gonna go nuts.’ And it did!”

OneRepublic is currently out on their Never Ending Summer tour, which hits Denver, Colorado, Friday night.

