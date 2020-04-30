OneRepublic, Train, Jewel team for Friday livestream concert benefit for Cincinnati, OH

Dennis Leupold

Dennis LeupoldOneRepublic, Train and Jewel are among the artists who'll be participating Friday in United 4 Cincy, a three-hour charity livestream concert event designed as a fundraiser for the people of Cincinnati, OH.

The United Way of Greater Cincinnati is the beneficiary of the event, which will provide help directly to the most vulnerable residents of Cincinnati, which has been "devastated" by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the charity. It'll stream Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. ET at united4cincy.com.

Other stars participating include former Cincinnati mayor, broadcaster and talk show host Jerry Springer, country stars Carly Pearce and Big & Rich, R&B singer and actress Jill Scott, former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Bronson Arroyo, acclaimed Cincinnati-born author Curtis Sittenfeld, and other local celebs.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.