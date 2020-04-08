OneRepublic postpones release of new album 'Human'

Dennis Leupold

Dennis LeupoldAdd OneRepublic to the list of artists who are postponing their album releases due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group's new album Human -- it's first full-length release since 2016 -- was originally due to be released May 8. On their socials, the group writes, "Due to the current circumstances requiring us to distance ourselves from each other and you, the release has been postponed."

"As many of you know we’ve been taking this unexpected time out to write and record some new music," the message continues. "Our new song 'Better Days,' written while we were quarantined after returning from our European tour, will be on the album."

Recently OneRepublic asked fans to send in videos depicting acts of kindness during the time, for incorporation into a video for "Better Days." Their message ends, "Thank you all for sharing your lives with us for the official music video. We can’t wait to share it with you."

Sam Smith and Lady Gaga are among the stars who are holding off putting out new albums until the pandemic is over.

