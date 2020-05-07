OneRepublic, Jewel booked for Colorado Gives Back livestream; 1R's Tedder joins All-In Challenge

Dennis Leupold

OneRepublic and Jewel are among the artists joining The Lumineers for a livestream benefit event Friday afternoon to help the state that they call home.

Colorado Gives Back will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. ET, which is 1 to 4 p.m. Colorado time, on The Lumineers' YouTube channel. It'll feature performances from those three acts, plus other musicians, as well as appearances by ex-NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper.

The money raised will help those in the Colorado restaurant services industry who've lost their income due to COVID-19, as well as people in the same position in the music industry. The money will go to the Colorado Restaurant Association, as well as MusiCares. The Spotify COVID-19 Music Relief Project will match all MusicCares donations up to $10 million.

In other OneRepublic fundraising news, frontman Ryan Tedder has accepted the All-In Challenge, which features celebrities offering fans the chance to win amazing experiences in exchange for donations to various charities.

His prize? He'll fly you to L.A. to work with him in the studio for an afternoon. You can either sing on the next OneRepublic album, you can ask Ryan to critique or edit one of your songs, or you can write a song with Ryan himself.

Proceeds from the auction, which had reached $15,000 when we last checked, go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

OneRepublic will also appear on NBC's Red Nose Day charity event May 21.

I’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE @allinchallenge. Watch the video below & go to https://t.co/DlYzpey3cW to learn more. Are you ALL IN?! pic.twitter.com/dcqsElNk8x — Ryan Tedder (@RyanTedder) May 7, 2020

