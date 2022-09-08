“One Step at a Time”: Jordin Sparks joins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Courtesy Disney+

Jordin Sparks is the latest American Idol alumna to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

It was announced Thursday morning that Jordin will be one of 16 celebrities hitting the ballroom for the ABC show’s 31st season, its first on Disney+. Her pro partner will be Brandon Armstrong.

On Instagram, the “No Air” singer wrote, “The rumors are true…let’s do this @DancingWithTheStars!!!! I’ve been preparing for this for quite some time and could not be more excited to trade my mic for the mirror ball.”

“My partner @brandonarmstrong and I are in rehearsals every day and are putting in EVERYTHING we have,” she continued. “I mean, you know I’m pretty familiar with competition shows…”

Jordin, who won season 6 of American Idol, joins a list of other Idol contestants who’ve hit the ballroom, including season 5’s Kellie Pickler, who won the Mirror Ball trophy with partner Derek Hough; season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina, who came in fourth on DWTS; and Jimmie Allen, who competed in the 10th season of Idol but wasn’t a finalist. Now a major country star, Jimmie came in 7th on DWTS last year.

The new season begins Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+.

