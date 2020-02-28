One of the Sharks on “Shark Tank” Got Scammed!

Someone who deals with big money every day just got swindled.

Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran recently admitted that she lost nearly $400,000 in a phishing scam. Corcoran told People, “I lost the $388,700 as a result of a fake email chain sent to my company. It was an invoice supposedly sent by my assistant to my bookkeeper approving the payment for a real estate renovation.” There was no reason to be suspicious as I invest in a lot of real estate.”

Corcoran’s bookkeeper made the payment. There was no suspicion until the bookkeeper sent an email to Corcoran’s real assistant letting them know the job was done. Upon learning about it, Corcoran knew she had been scammed and wasn’t getting the money back. She said, “I was upset at first, but then remembered it was only money.”

