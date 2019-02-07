One Of The “Good Guys” From The Fyre Festival Is Getting His Own Show!

I liked this guy! I would watch! Many of us met Andy King for the first time by watching the Netflix documentary, Fyre Festival. He is the one who was willing to “take one for the team” so they could get water for the festival. THAT is dedication! Did you watch?! If you did, you know what we’re talking about! eeeesh.

Well Andy is saying he has received offers from multiple networks for a reality series. The idea is cameras would follow him as he hosts major events across the world.

In his show he wants the events he does to have a community component where they give back.

He said his show will detail the drama and stress of putting an event together as well as the fun side. Would you watch Andy’s show?