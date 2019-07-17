One Direction’s "Scooby-Doo"-inspired tour van going up for auction

ABC/Fred Lee

Attention die-hard One Direction fans: You could be the proud owner of the group's custom Scooby-Doo-inspired tour van.

The vehicle, which was designed specifically for Louis Tomlinson and former member Zayn Malik in the group’s early days, is going up for auction at the U.K.’s Classic Car Auctions on August 3.

The 2012 Volkswagen Crafter sports a groovy blue and green car wrap with the words “The Mystery Machine” -- the name of the Scooby-Doo crew's vehicle -- emblazoned on the side. It comes outfitted with CCTV cameras, a PA system, a roof-mounted laser show and an “earth-shaking sound system.”

And if you get bored while riding around, you can have fun with the on-board Sony PlayStation, Xbox 360, Super Nintendo, Wii, classic Atari console and a 55" Sony Bravia plasma TV. The seats feature Zayn and Louis’ initials embroidered in white.

The van is expected to sell for as much as £40,000, or nearly $50,000.

