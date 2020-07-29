One Direction's music sees huge streaming spike thanks to 10th anniversary

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It seems One Direction fans commemorated the band’s 10th anniversary last week by playing their favorite hits. A lot.

According to Variety, 1D’s music catalog saw a 468% spike in streaming on YouTube Music thanks to the group’s 10-year milestone on July 23.

Variety also reported that the new commemorative video, “10 Years of One Direction,” posted to the group’s YouTube page last week, has garnered 14 million views since its release.

The group released five albums together: 2011’s Up All Night, 2012’s Take Me Home, 2013’s Midnight Memories, 2014’s Four and 2015’s Made in the A.M., which they recorded as a foursome following Zayn Malik’s departure.

One Direction went on hiatus in 2015 and each member has since pursued a solo career.

