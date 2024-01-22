One Direction update: YouTube milestone, Harry’s underwear and ZAYN’s new movie

ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images

Here’s an update on what’s going on in the world of One Direction and its members, past and present.

First, the video for one of 1D’s most popular songs, “Story of My Life,” has hit 1 billion views on YouTube. The 2013 song, from the album Midnight Memories, is the boy band’s third video to hit that milestone. The others are 2011’s “What Makes You Beautiful” and 2015’s “Drag Me Down.”

Next, Harry Styles‘ Pleasing lifestyle brand has now branched out into underwear. Pleasing Ribbed is a collection of ribbed cotton undershirts and boxer briefs, available in sizes XS to 5XL. The collection is available in black, light blue, brown and lavender.

And finally, ZAYN‘s new movie 10 Lives just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. The animated comedy is about a cat who uses up all his nine lives and has to beg for another chance. ZAYN voices two side characters and sings original songs, as well. At one point, he duets with a character voiced by Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. The movie arrives in theaters November 8.

