One Direction follows Zayn on Twitter again, and fans freak out

ABC/ Randy HolmesAfter Liam Payne teased that the guys of One Direction were planning something special for their 10th anniversary this year, fans made an interesting discovery.

Apparently, the official 1D Twitter account -- as well as Liam, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson -- are all following departed member Zayn Malik again.

This sparked a frenzy among the 1D fandom, with #OneDirectionReunion trending on Twitter.

“They all followed Zayn again holy sh**,” one fan tweeted. Another wrote, “The biggest reunion is coming. One Direction is gonna save 2020. Let's all claim it! #OneDirectionReunion.”

As further proof of their reunion hypothesis, other fans pointed out that all five of the group’s albums are now back on Apple Music, the group’s former website has been reactivated, and Zayn is no longer listed as an ex-member in a Google search.

For the record, Zayn was following any of his former band mates, or the group, as of Monday afternoon.

One Direction celebrates their 10-year anniversary in July.

