The reboot of the Norman Lear series One Day at a Time has been canceled at the Pop network.

ODAT first premiered on Netflix but was canceled after three seasons, but was picked up by Pop.

Pop aired the first episodes of the fourth season but decided to not order more episodes of the series.

If you were a fan of the series, don’t fret just yet, Sony Pictures TV is currently shopping the show to other outlets.

Which of your favorite shows didn’t deserve to be canceled?