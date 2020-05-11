On Thursday, you can have dinner with Britney, The Chainsmokers, Liam Payne & Marshmello

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicWith social distancing rules in effect, having dinner parties is a thing of the past, for the time being. But now, celebrities are teaming with DoorDash to recreate the experience virtually.

Britney Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, The Chainsmokers, Liam Payne, Marshmello, Nicole Scherzinger, Fletcher, Jay Sean, Alesso, Dinah Jane, Chantel Jeffries and Paris Hilton have all signed up to participate in the DoorDash virtual dinner this Thursday, which will feature a curated menu from Chili's. You can order the menu through the app so you can eat along with the stars.

The $13 dinner includes choices like burgers, pasta, quesadillas and fajitas, plus chips and salsa and chocolate cake. You can even download an exclusive background that will make you feel like you're actually eating in Chili's. The soundtrack for the dinner party will be Chantel's new single "Come Back to Me."

DoorDash will donate meals to families in need via Feeding America based on the number of people who tune in to the party, which airs Thursday on YouTube starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

At the very least, you're going to want to tune in to see how Marshmello plans to eat with his helmet on.

