On new ~how I'm feeling tour~, Lauv really wants to know how his *fans* are feeling

Stefan KohliOn his ~how i’m feeling world tour~ kicking off Saturday in Washington, D.C., Lauv is ready to express the gamut of emotions in his new music. But he also wants to know how his fans are feeling.

The interactive tour will expand upon an idea he's been doing for a while, where he asks fans in the audience to share notes about whatever’s on their minds at the moment.

“So I have this project called My Blue Thoughts which started just as like a box that people can put paper slips in,” he tells ABC Audio. “We're evolving that into like a booth where people can go in and actually speak on camera. But it's going to be anonymous though, so I'm really excited about it.”

In the first iteration of My Blue Thoughts that he took on tour, one of the notes ended up inspiring his 2018 song, “Superhero.”

On Thursday, Lauv officially announced that his debut full-length album, ~how I’m feeling~, will drop March 6, 2020. The new songs, many of which fans will get to hear on the tour, embrace every part of Lauv’s identity. He promises it’s much different from his previous collection of songs, I met you when I was 18 (The Playlist), which featured his smash hit "I Like Me Better."

“It's very different because I mean the playlist…was all about my relationship with one girl. It was 17 songs about one girl,” he says. “This is about literally everything in my life. So everything from a song about my dog, to falling in love, to a song about my favorite bar, to a song about my parents -- everything.”



The ~how i'm feeling world tour~ wraps in the U.S. on October 21 in Los Angeles, then heads overseas.

