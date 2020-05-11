On her "Say So": Nicki Minaj has Doja Cat to thank for her first-ever #1 hit

Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEIN

Getty Images/Getty Images for SHEINDoja Cat's "Say So" has become the singer/rapper's first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100, but she can also boast that, at long last, she's given Nicki Minaj her first chart-topper as well.

The "Say So" remix that features Nicki is the one that topped the chart, and according to Billboard, Nicki's now set the record for the longest any artist has waited to hit the top spot in terms of sheer number of tries: "Say So" is her 109th charting track on the Hot 100.

The previous record-holder was Justin Bieber, who charted a relatively paltry 47 songs before hitting number one with "What Do You Mean?"

Nicki's first Billboard Hot 100 entry came way back in 2010, meaning she's also waited 10 years and three months to grab that number-one spot.

Together, Doja and Nicki have scored the first Hot 100 number-one hit in nearly six years by two women who usually perform solo: The last one was "Fancy" by Iggy Azalea featuring Charli XCX.

Another goofy fact: Doja is the first artist with "Cat" in their name to reach number one. By contrast, there have been three "Dogs" on top: Snoop Dogg, Nate Dogg, and 1970s hitmakers Three Dog Night.

Elsewhere on the chart, Drake has debuted at #7 with "Pain 1993." This marks his 38th top 10 hit, tying Madonna for the most in the history of the Hot 100. She's held the record since 2002, when "Die Another Day" reached the top 10.

The big difference? All of Madonna's songs have been credited to her as a lead artist. With Drake, only 25 of his top 10s have him credited as a lead, rather than a featured artist.

(Video features uncensored profanity.)





