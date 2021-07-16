On ‘Colbert,’ Lorde goes up on the roof to catch some “Solar Power”…and bubbles

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Lorde gave her new song “Solar Power” its TV debut on Thursday night on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

But rather than performing it in the studio, or sending in a pre-recorded performance, Lorde reached for greater heights: She delivered the song from the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City, where Colbert’s show is based.

Wearing a two-piece midriff-baring yellow outfit, Lorde began the song standing by the roof’s parapet, before joining her band members, who were standing around the edge of a giant circle tiled with reflective round mirrors.

Lorde stood in the middle of a tiered platform tiled with the same mirrors as she sang. When she got to the line “Come on and let the bliss begin/blink three times when you feel it kickin’ in/That solar power!” she and the band were enveloped in soap bubbles, pumped towards them from four bubble machines, which viewers could see in a dramatic overhead shot.

Lorde’s new album, Solar Power, comes out August 20.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.