On a Roll: Miley Cyrus releases Ashley O's "Black Mirror" video

Courtesy NetflixOMG! We're such huge fans of Ashley O -- and now we can enjoy her music video.

Ashley O, the purple-haired pop star portrayed by Miley Cyrus in the new Black Mirror episode "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" on Netflix, is front and center in the new video for "On a Roll." That's the song and video we repeatedly see and hear snippets from throughout the episode.

"On a Roll" is actually a reworking of Nine Inch Nails' classic song "Head Like a Hole," created with the blessing of Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor. Instead of "Head like a hole/black as your soul/I'd rather die than give you control/Bow down before the one you serve/you're going to get what you deserve," Miley as Ashley sings, "I'm on a roll/ridin' so high, achieving my goals/I'm stoked on ambition and verve/I'm gonna get what I deserve."

In the clip, Miley as Ashley sings on a lit-up set while wearing a white vinyl two-piece outfit, surrounded by a troupe of backup dancers. It appears to be a standard pop video until we get towards the end. Then, the picture appears to split and crack, like the graphic that opens Black Mirror.

In between those cracks, the picture switches to black and white, and we see flashes of Ashley O looking upset and giving the finger. We also see scenes of Ashley O's manager and aunt, Catherine, played by Susan Pourfar. If you've seen the episode, you know these images reflect the plot.

"Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" is now streaming on Netflix as part of Black Mirror season five.

