OMG….Wasn’t ANYONE There To Talk Joey Fatone Out Of His Latest Tattoo?!

The reason I don’t have a tattoo, is because I just can’t think of what I want on me foreverrrrrr. What looks cool now, might not look cool later. For example, the awesome barbed wire tattoo Pamela Anderson got in 1995.  SUPER cool…..back then!!! She has since realized later in life, not so cool and has had them lasered off.

Apparently Joey Fatone doesn’t feel that way and will tattoo whatever he feels like on his body. Really Joey…you got your Masked Singer bunny costume? That will look amazing when you’re 94 in a nursing home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@zoeytaylor did a KILLER job on the rabbit ! She is def one of the best! Go see her @thewarrentattoo

A post shared by Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) on

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Alex Trebek is Back at Work! Red Hot Chilli Pepper Fans! Live Show Streaming This Friday From Egypt! What’s The #1 Grossing Movie Of All Time? The Answer Just Might “Blow” You Away! Some Moms Cheat To Get Their Kids In College, Some Moms Get Their Kids On Stage With Snow Patrol! This Lady Still Gives Some Blame To The Zoo!? Give Me A Break! Here’s A Great Internet Challenge! Picking Up Trash! #TrashTag
Comments