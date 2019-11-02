OMG….TURN THIS UP! New Music From Sam Smith! A Cover Of Donna Summer’s Classic “I Feel Love”!

Sam Smith has released a cover of Donna Summer’s hit, “I Feel Love.” The disco-inspired song has been reimaged and follows Smith’s latest single, “How Do You Sleep?”

“As a queer person, ‘I Feel Love’ has followed me to every dance floor in every queer space from the minute I started clubbing,” Smith tweeted.

“I Feel Love” will be featured in Target’s holiday campaign and Sam describes it as “an anthem for the LGBTQ community,” he goes on saying the song is the “highest song I’ve ever fu**ing sung. But a joy. I hope you all like it.”

Smith has released singles since the release of his 2017 album, The Thrill Of It All. Earlier in the year Smith released Dancing With A Stranger, featuring Normani, the song has since gone platinum in 15 countries and has over a billion streams.

What do you think of Sam Smith’s cover of Donna Summer’s “I Feel Love?”