OMG…..So. Lame.

John Legend created a lot of buzz recently when he said he would release a modernized version of the holiday classic Baby, It’s Cold Outside.

The duet with Kelly Clarkson has been officially released as a part of Legend’s Christmas album, A Legendary Christmas.

A lyric change in Baby, It’s Cold Outside updates the perceived non-consensual lines in the song. One of the changed includes Legend offers to call Clarkson a car to take her home instead of badgering her to stay over.

Some people have criticized the political correctness of the re-worked version. Listen and judge for yourself.

