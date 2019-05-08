OMG!! Bob’s Burgers Is Coming To The Big Screen!

I love the Belcher family!! And it looks like the Fox-Disney merger won’t derail plans to release Bob’s Burgers: The Movie. The film is still on track for the big screen.

According to reports, Fox’s original planned date of July 17, 2020 is a go, with Disney confirming in their schedule announcement.

Last year, show creator Loren Bouchard gave fans a hint of what to expect in the theatrical release, revealing that it will be a musical comedy, plus involve Louise taking a fantasy adventure with Kuchi Kopi.

The TV version of Bob’s Burgers is in its ninth season.

Which other TV shows do you think could make the jump to the big screen?