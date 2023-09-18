Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ debuts at #1, first woman since 2014 to have first two albums top chart

Olivia Rodrigo spilled her GUTS, and everyone was here for it. The singer’s sophomore album GUTS has debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 album chart with first-week sales of 302,000 units.

Olivia has now had both of her first two albums debut on top of the Billboard 200. The last time this happened was nine years ago, when Ariana Grande‘s second album, 2014’s My Everything, started at #1. Her debut, 2013’s Yours Truly, also topped the chart.

The 302,000 units that GUTS moved gives Olivia the fourth biggest sales week of 2023, and her personal best-ever sales week.

Elsewhere, BTS member V debuts at #2 with his first solo studio album, Layover, with first-week sales of 100,000 units. Billboard notes that the album’s sales were boosted by its availability in 13 different collectible CD versions.