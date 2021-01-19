Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” tops 'Billboard' Hot 100 and breaks streaming record

The whirlwind success of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” has sent it straight to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The song, released January 8, marks the 17-year-old High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s first number-one debut. The track also debuts at number one on both the all-genre Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts.
Billboard reports “Drivers License” has set the record for best first-week streams for a proper first single by a female artist by earning 76.1 million U.S. streams in the week ending Jan. 14, according to MRC Data.
Olivia has also earned praise from a slew of other artists including Taylor Swift, Niall Noran and, most recently, Halsey, who sent her a cake to congratulate her on the song’s success.
“Holy s*** thank u @iamhalsey,” Olivia wrote on her Instagram Story, along with a picture of the sweet gift.
The cake says “congrats Olivia!” and features an image of a fake California drivers license with Olivia’s photo.
By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.