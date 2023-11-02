Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘Can’t Catch Me Now,’ new track for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’

Disney/Randy Holmes

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to make her musical mark on the silver screen with her brand-new tune titled “Can’t Catch Me Now” from the highly-anticipated film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

The announcement came on Wednesday, November 1, with Lionsgate unveiling the exciting news with a colossal billboard that took over the heart of New York City’s Times Square. It also streamed live during a special one-hour event on TikTok, per a press release.

As a special treat for fans, a mini-listening session let them savor a 60-second teaser of Olivia’s latest musical creation. But the surprises didn’t stop there — cast members Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Josh Andrés Rivera were on the scene, adding an extra dose of star power to the spectacle.

The Times Square gathering was also treated to a glimpse of the upcoming movie, followed by a live performance featuring a choir of over 50 members singing “The Hanging Tree.”

The extravaganza also marked the commencement of ticket sales of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which hits theaters on November 17.

“Can’t Catch Me Now,” just the first tantalizing morsel from the 17-song soundtrack, is available for pre-order, and is set to drop with the film’s release date.

