Olivia Rodrigo to perform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Olivia Rodrigo performed at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, paying tribute to inductee Carly Simon. She’ll be back again on November 3, paying tribute to yet another inductee.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Instagram account says that Olivia “will perform with one of her heroes.” As for who that hero might be, there are two inductees this year who Olivia is a particular fan of: Sheryl Crow and Rage Against the Machine.

In September, Olivia joined Sheryl at Nashville’s famed Bluebird Cafe to sing Sheryl’s hit “If It Makes You Happy,” and wrote, “pinch me! sang one of my favorite songs of all time with the greatest of all time @sherylcrow!!!!” Could they reprise that performance at the induction?

On the other hand, Olivia told Rolling Stone in September that Rage Against the Machine is her “favorite band right now.” “I want to go to the Rock Hall of Fame so bad because they’re getting inducted,” she said, noting she’d miss it due to “some immovable schedule conflict. At the time, she said, “I am literally going to cry myself to sleep about it.”

Now that the conflict has apparently been resolved, perhaps Olivia will join the groundbreaking band onstage for a rendition of “Killing in the Name” or “Bulls on Parade.”

We’ll find out on Friday night when the Rock & Roll Hall Fame Induction Ceremony streams live on Disney+ starting at 8 p.m. ET. It’ll be available for viewing afterward, and a highlights special will air January 1 on ABC.

