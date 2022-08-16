Olivia Rodrigo to induct Alanis Morissette into Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

Olivia: Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage; Alanis: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Olivia Rodrigo welcomed Alanis Morissette onstage for a duet of “You Oughta Know.” Now, she’ll be sharing a stage with Alanis again as the Canadian star receives a major honor.

On September 24, Olivia will induct Alanis into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame at Toronto’s Massey Hall. In a statement, Olivia says, “I remember hearing Alanis for the first time when I was about 13. I was in the car with my parents when Jagged Little Pill came on. I heard ‘Perfect.’ I was like, ‘Oh, my God…you can write songs like that?’ I just looked at music and songwriting in a completely different way.”

In addition, fellow Canadian artists Alessia Cara and JP Saxe will perform as part of a tribute to Alanis at the event.

In addition to Alanis, Bryan Adams and his songwriting partner Jim Vallance will also be inducted, as will super-producer David Foster. Previously announced performers at the ceremony include Nickelback‘s Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake, “Sunglasses at Night” singer Corey Hart, Deborah Cox and more. Tickets for the event are available via Massey Hall’s website.

