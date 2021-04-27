Olivia Rodrigo to deliver debut UK performance at the BRIT Awards

Erica Hernandez

Olivia Rodrigo will be taking the stage at U.K.’s BRIT Awards next month. It’ll be the 18-year-old’s first performance at the awards ceremony, as well as her first U.K. performance in general.

“I’m so excited that my first time in the U.K. will be spent at The BRITs!” Olivia says in a statement to Official Charts Company. “My U.K. fans have been beyond supportive of me, and I’m so excited to perform for them on this iconic stage.”

According to Official Charts, Olivia’s hit “Drivers License” was the U.K.’s longest-reigning number-one debut single of the past 15 years, and is the U.K.’s biggest song of 2021 so far.

The BRIT Awards, also featuring performances by Pink and Dua Lipa, take place May 11 at London’s O2 Arena. Olivia’s debut album, Sour, drops May 21.

