Olivia Rodrigo still parked at number-one with "Drivers License"

Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut single “Drivers License” shows no sign of slowing down.

The singer, who turned 18 over the weekend, is now getting another gift: Her song tops the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth straight week.

According to Billboard, “Drivers License” is only the eighth single in history that has spent at least six weeks on top after debuting at number one. It’s currently tied with Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way” at six weeks — the next milestone to beat is eight weeks, which is what Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy” achieved in 1995.

From there, Adele‘s “Hello” spent 10 weeks at number one, and Puff Daddy‘s “I’ll Be Missing You” and Drake‘s “God’s Plan” both hung around for 11 weeks.

Elton John‘s Princess Diana tribute “Candle in the Wind” 1997 lasted for 14 weeks on top, and the granddaddy of them all is “One Sweet Day” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men. After debuting at number-one in 1995, it stayed on top for a record 16 weeks.

“Drivers License” may get an extra boost heading into next week thanks to the Saturday Night Live skit built around the song, which aired over the weekend.

As previously reported, the skit involved nearly all the show’s male cast members hotly debating the true meaning of the song in a bar over a pool game, before getting emotional, linking arms and singing the song’s “red lights/stop signs” bridge in unison.

“DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKIN,” Olivia tweeted.

By Andrea Dresdale

