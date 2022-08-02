Olivia Rodrigo sings “The Best Is Yet to Come” in new ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ teaser

Disney/Sheryl Nields

﻿﻿A new episode teaser for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series sees Olivia Rodrigo performing a song that foreshadows her exit this season.

Creator Tim Federle confirmed to ABC Audio last month that Olivia’s character Nini will have a “meaningful sendoff” so Olivia can pursue her musical dreams full time. And, thanks to this new sneak peek, more clarity is provided on what happens with her character.

The 50-second snippet shows Olivia strumming a guitar by a bonfire as she sings an original ballad called “The Best Is Yet to Come.”

“I open my eyes and I could see the horizon/ And the thrills are indescribable/ And the California sun is yours/ You never know which way the ride could take you/ Or how a breeze can make you start down a brand new road/ You never know,” the Grammy winner sings as an inspiring drum beat swells in the background.

Federle spoke with ﻿People﻿ about the song’s significance. “Nini’s new, acoustic solo is a poignant grace note to Olivia Rodrigo’s remarkable run on our series,” he said. “The song is all about how unpredictable a young person’s future is — and how thrilling that can be, too.”

Nini’s journey this season will mirror what’s happening to Olivia in real life — with her pursuing her dream of becoming a professional singer.

The “drivers license” singer has starred as a main character in the series since 2019, but following her meteoric rise to fame and the release of her debut album, SOUR, she has taken on a much smaller role this season. It is not known if Olivia will return to the series, which recently got the green light for a fourth season.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is streaming its third season on Disney+.

