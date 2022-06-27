Olivia Rodrigo sings “F-You” to Supreme Court; Mariah Carey and Harry Styles weigh in; Lizzo pledges $500K

R-Lily Allen; L- Olivia Rodrigo; Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Over the weekend, Olivia Rodrigo performed at the U.K.’s prestigious Glastonbury festival and used her time on stage to denounce the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday that overturned Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile other stars continued to weigh in on Twitter and pledge to take action.

The British paper The Guardian reports that on Saturday, Olivia told the crowd, “I’m devastated and terrified. So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this.”

She continued, “I wanted to dedicate this next song to the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a s*** about freedom. The song is for the justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh. We hate you! We hate you.”

She then brought out guest star Lily Allen to perform Allen’s song “F**k You,” whose lyrics go, “Your point of view is medieval/F**k you, f**k you very, very much/’Cause we hate what you do.”

Meanwhile, Harry Styles took to Twitter to write, “I’m absolutely devastated for the people of America today. Check on your friends. Look after each other. We’re all in this together, and the fight is just beginning. A truly dark day for America.”

Mariah Carey wrote, “It is truly unfathomable and disheartening to have to try to explain to my 11 year old daughter why we live in a world where women’s rights are disintegrating in front of our eyes.”

And Lizzo announced that she was pledging $500,000 from her upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood, and that concert promoter Live Nation agreed to the match the donation for a total of $1 million.

