Olivia Rodrigo shares advice on what helps her through a heartbreak

ABC

Olivia Rodrigo knows a thing or two about dealing with a broken heart, so it’s safe to say she has pretty good advice on how to get over a breakup.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the “drivers license” singer shared how she’s able to move on after a relationship ends. “I think, prioritizing your friends, and especially female friendships for me, was super helpful,” said Olivia. “That kind of love and support is so incredible, and I think more fulfilling than any boyfriend relationship in my life.”

Olivia was also asked about her friendship with Billie Eilish, who once said she wants to put the “deja vu” singer “in a glass box” to protect her.

“I just think she’s incredible,” Olivia raved. “It’s so cool to be able to look up to someone like her. I just really admire how confident she is and how she just marches to the beat of her own drum. And I just think she’s incredible, so, it’s so sweet that she said that.”

Olivia and Billie will meet again at the Grammy Awards, which are set for April 3. As for how the 19-year-old feels about being nominated for seven awards total for her debut album SOUR, she’s a ball of nerves.

“It feels so exciting. I’ve dreamed about the Grammys since I was a little girl,” Olivia gushed. “It’s so exciting. And I’m so excited for the day, and I’ve just been a fan of it forever, and so, it’s just gonna be so exciting to go there in the flesh.”

Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film) is now available to watch on Disney+.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.