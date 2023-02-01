Olivia Rodrigo, Shania Twain, Cardi B & more to present Grammys this weekend

CBS/Recording Academy

The first round of presenters has been announced for this weekend’s Grammy Awards.

The diverse lineup includes Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Shania Twain, first lady Jill Biden, current Grammy nominees Viola Davis and Billy Crystal, Dwayne Johnson and James Corden.

It’s not known which categories each will present, but it’s a good bet that Olivia, as last year’s Best New Artist winner, will be on hand to present the trophy to this year’s winner.

As previously reported, performers on the Sunday night telecast include Lizzo, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Bad Bunny, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Steve Lacy and country superstar Luke Combs.

Trevor Noah hosts the show, which airs on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

