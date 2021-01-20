Olivia Rodrigo says the "least important part" of "Drivers License" is who it's about

Erica Hernandez

We’re not sure all the fans who’ve been devoting endless TikToks to dissecting the lyrics of “Drivers License” would agree, but Olivia Rodrigo says who she wrote her number-one hit about is the “least important part of the song.”

Speaking to Billboard, Olivia says, “I totally understand people’s curiosity with the specifics of who the song’s about and what it’s about, but to me, that’s really the least important part of the song. It’s resonating with people because of how emotional it is, and I think everything else is not important.”

The song is indeed emotional, but let’s face it: The fact that many fans are obsessing over the theory that the song documents a love triangle between Olivia, her co-star Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter also has a lot to do with its instant popularity.

Olivia, who’s now working on her debut album, filming the second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series and finishing her senior year of high school, says she’s “grateful” that she’s been able to share a song that means so much to her.

“The song is super vulnerable and raw,” she tells Billboard. “And I was so terrified to put it out because of some of the things I said. It was like, my deepest insecurities in a four-minute song.”

She adds, “To have this really painful moment in my life, and turn it into something beautiful that can maybe help people through a tough time that they’re having, like I was having a tough time — it’s just so empowering.”

By Andrea Dresdale

