Olivia Rodrigo says she feels “responsible” for the breakup that inspired SOUR

ABC

Hindsight is 20/20, and Olivia Rodrigo says she is looking at the heartbreak that inspired her debut album SOUR in a new light. While she previously blamed her old flame for dooming the relationship, the Grammy nominee now admits she shoulders part of the blame.

Appearing Thursday on The Drew Barrymore Show, the “drivers license” singer reflected on her past heartache, as well as what she’s learned from it. “I just remember going through that awful heartbreak and feeling so responsible for it too in a way,” said Olivia.

While never confirmed, fans have long believed the songs were about Olivia’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star, Joshua Bassett.

The singer continued, “You can blame someone else and be like, ‘Oh I hate that you did that to me.’ But when you really think about it, you put yourself in a position to be hurt.”

By blaming her ex, Olivia says, it forced her to analyze all the things she had done wrong.

“Nobody’s perfect,” Olivia clarified, but insisted looking at her past wrongs was a necessary step in order to heal from the heartbreak. “I think that’s a big part of forgiving another person in a breakup, is forgiving yourself too,” she remarked.

Fans will learn more about the thought process behind Olivia’s debut album in the upcoming Disney+ doc, Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film), which premires Friday. She added that revisiting her work allowed her to “take a few steps back and look at it from a different vantage point.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.