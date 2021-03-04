Olivia Rodrigo reveals Taylor Swift gifted her a meaningful piece of jewelry

18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo has a number one song on the Billboard charts, but it’s a special ring that Taylor Swift gifted her is what is truly blowing her mind.

Speaking recently on SiriusXM, the “Drivers License” singer revealed, “I got a package from [Taylor] with this handwritten note. And she gave me this ring because she said she wore one just like it when she wrote Red and she wanted me to have one like it.”

Olivia added that Swift also stashed some other goodies in the care package, too.

“Like all of this amazing stuff, she, like, hand-wrapped these gifts,” she raved. “She is absolutely the kindest individual in the whole world.”

The “Drivers License” hitmaker continued, “I feel so lucky that I just was born at the right time to be able to look up to somebody like her. I think she’s incredible. All of her support and like, genuine compassion and excitement for me is just been so, so surreal.”

The ring is a Cathy Waterman “Love” ring, which can cost more than $6,000 on retail depending on which metals and gemstones are used. The ring is the same one Taylor herself wore in the 2012 photoshoot promoting her Red album.

Taylor’s been a cheerleader for Olivia ever since “Drivers License” debuted on the charts, commenting on Olivia’s socials, “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.