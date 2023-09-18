Olivia Rodrigo reacts to #1 album achievement, loves that dads love her music, too

Nick Walker

Olivia Rodrigo: She’s not just for teenagers anymore.

The singer, whose new album, GUTS, just debuted at #1, tells People, “I actually think that I’m really excited by the way that people are getting behind artists that normally would be deemed for young people.”

She explains, “I love interacting with fans who are my age and people who are going through the struggles that I’m going through in real time, but it’s been really fun also to experience those girls’ dads be like, ‘Wow, I remember when I was going through that heartbreak.’”

Olivia calls that phenomenon “super cool,” noting, “It’s just such a cool thing to see that we’re all so much more alike than we are different. It just makes me feel less alone.”

“I think people are starting to take teenage girl music a little more seriously, which I’m really happy about,” she adds.

Meanwhile, Olivia has reacted on Instagram to the news that GUTS debuted at #1 in both the U.K. and the U.S. She posted a photo of herself holding her U.K. #1 award followed by a pic of the Billboard headline announcing her chart achievement and then a pic of herself sticking her tongue out and making a funny face.

“I’m grateful all the f****** time,” she captioned the post. “thank u guys for the most love filled, exciting week. last slide is how I feel rn.”

