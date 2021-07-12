Olivia Rodrigo photographed smooching new boyfriend

Stefan Kohli

Looks like Olivia Rodrigo is 100% over whoever it was that actually inspired “Drivers License.”

After they showed up together at the premiere of Space Jam: A New Legacy, Olivia has now pretty much confirmed that she’s dating film producer Adam Faze. Page Six has photos of them kissing and hugging each other over the weekend in LA.

The two were seen kissing while leaning against a car; Olivia also tenderly took Adam’s face in her hands before hugging him.

Sources told Page Six that Olivia has known Adam, who’s the co-founder of a production company called Must B Nice, for years, and the two were originally just friends.

According to Deadline, Adam used to host a podcast about TV and film called A Leg Up, and worked with well-known filmmakers before going into producing himself. One of his projects is Loo, a short-form anthology series of stories set in bathrooms.

