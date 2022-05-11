Olivia Rodrigo meets her “hero of all heroes” — and no, it isn’t Taylor Swift

Olivia: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Jack: Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Yes, Olivia Rodrigo is a huge Swiftie, but it turns out that the musician she thinks of as her ultimate hero is someone who’s decidedly different from Taylor Swift: rocker Jack White, known for his work with The White Stripes, The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather, as well as his solo work.

In an Instagram post Tuesday night, White shared that he’d met Olivia, who he called “a talented singer and musician,” earlier that day. He wrote, “She’s very cool, very real and very much a lover of music. She’s also introducing another set of youth to the love of vinyl records as well. Respect.”

The post was accompanied by photos of Jack and Olivia together, as well as a video clip of them hugging.

Olivia also shared the photos, adding that White is her “hero of all heroes.”

“Still crying,” she wrote. “Thank u @officialjackwhite for being so kind to ur biggest fangirl.”

Rodrigo just played White’s current hometown of Nashville Tuesday. In addition to playing songs from her hit debut record, SOUR, she also covered No Doubt‘s “Just a Girl” and Avril Lavigne‘s “Complicated.” Avril joined Olivia onstage in Toronto not long ago to sing the song with her.

White is currently on tour in support of his new solo album, ﻿Fear of the Dawn﻿, which Olivia in her post urged her fans to “go listen to.”

