Olivia Rodrigo, Mariah Carey, The Weeknd and more honored with new diamond and platinum RIAA certifications

Olivia Rodrigo, Mariah Carey and The Weeknd have brand-new bragging rights thanks to the RIAA — they earned all-new Diamond and Platinum certifications.

Starting with Olivia, her debut studio album, SOUR, is certified three-times Platinum, meaning it sold over three million units. Not only that, a couple singles off the album moved up a few tiers on the RIAA charts: Her debut song “drivers license” is certified five-times Platinum, while “good 4 u” is four-times Platinum. In addition, “deja vu” and “traitor” are respectively certified three-times and two-times Platinum.

As for Mariah, she just earned her second Diamond-certified song with her 1995 hit, “Daydream,” selling over 11 million units. “All I Want for Christmas Is You” earned the prestigious award last December. Meanwhile, her other mid-90s hits, “Fantasy” and “Always Be My Baby,” are officially halfway to Diamond certification after going five-times Platinum.

The Weeknd earned a bevy of certifications from the RIAA, with his songs “Party Monster,” “Reminder,” “I Feel It Coming,” “Die for You” and “Heartless” going multi-times Platinum. In addition, his 2016 album, Starboy, is now certified four-times Platinum. The Grammy winner also earned two Diamond certifications for “Starboy” and “Blinding Lights,” which respectively sold over 11 and 10 million units.

Shawn Mendes was also recognized by the RIAA, with his songs “Treat You Better,” “Stitches,” “Life of the Party,” “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back,” “Illuminate” and “Mercy” all going multi-times Platinum. Earning certified-Gold status are his songs “Ruin,” “Show You” and “Imagination.”

Lastly, Christina Perri‘s “A Thousand Years” is officially RIAA-certified Diamond — her first and only song to achieve the honor — after fans purchased over 10 million copies of her 2011 smash hit.

