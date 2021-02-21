Olivia Rodrigo loved the 'SNL' sketch about "Drivers License": "Best birthday present ever"

Will Heath/NBC

Olivia Rodrigo had a very special birthday this year: Not only did she turn 18, but her number-one hit inspired an entire sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Olivia’s birthday was Saturday, and she thanked all her fans and friends for their greetings, writing, “thank u all for the birthday wishes! I’m on my adult s**t now it’s crazy!” But she also shared her excitement over SNL‘s “Drivers License” sketch, which found nearly all the male cast members, and host Regé-Jean Page, furiously debating the true meaning of the song over a barroom pool game.

The men discuss the alleged romantic drama that inspired the song, and even threw in the fact that Olivia has been influenced musically by Taylor Swift. The sketch ended with all the guys getting emotional, locking arms and belting out the song’s “red lights/stop signs” bridge.



“DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING,” Olivia tweeted.





