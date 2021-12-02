Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Britney, Adele highlighted in ‘People’ magazine’s “People of the Year” issue

Courtesy ABC

This Friday, People magazine‘s annual Year-End People of the Year special issue hits newsstands. In addition to the folks whom the mag has named its “official” 2021 People of the Year — Sandra Oh, Simone Biles, Dolly Parton and “America’s Teachers” — some pop stars are highlighted for the impact they made in 2021.

In the issue’s “They Had a Big Year” feature, you’ll find Adele, Britney Spears, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X, all of whom aren’t surprising. But Rihanna was included as well, even though she didn’t have a new album or a movie: She was recognized in the piece because in 2021, she became a billionaire, and the world’s highest-paid female musician, according to Forbes.

Under Couples of the Year, you’ll find Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, and Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde — as well as the breakup of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. And of course, there’s Bennifer 2.0: Jennifer Lopez‘s unexpected rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

Finally, Meghan Trainor‘s son Riley made the “Babies of the Year” section.

