Olivia Rodrigo leads nominations for 2021 American Music Awards

The nominations for the 2021 American Music Awards were announced Thursday morning and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo leads the pack with a total of seven nods.

Olivia scored a nomination in the coveted Artist of the Year category, where she’ll be up against Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake and The Weeknd. Taylor currently holds the record for the most career AMA wins, at 32.

The Weeknd is the second-most nominated artist this year with with six nominations, followed close behind by Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and R&B singer Giveon, with five apiece.

The 2021 American Music Awards will take place Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. The ceremony will broadcast live on ABC.

Here’s a list of the nominees in some of the major categories:

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande

The Weeknd

Olivia Rodrigo

BTS

Drake

Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, “Buss It”

Måneskin, “Beggin”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo, “Drivers License”

Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”

New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

Giveon

Masked Wolf

Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI

Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DAKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy”

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song

BTS, “Butter”

Doja Cat feat. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weekend & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

