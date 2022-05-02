Olivia Rodrigo joined by Avril Lavigne onstage in Toronto: “Can’t believe this happened”

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Variety

Ever since her SOUR tour kicked off, Olivia Rodrigo‘s been performing a cover of Avril Lavigne‘s hit “Complicated.” But Friday in Toronto, she got to sing the song with the original artist.

Friday night at Toronto’s Massey Hall, Olivia was joined onstage by the Princess of Pop-Punk herself. Olivia introduced Avril as a special guest “from Canada,” adding, “I am so, so, so, so lucky because she came here tonight to sing with me.” The two then sang “Complicated” together, each wearing plaid flannel skirts.

Afterwards, on Instagram, Olivia wrote, “toronto last night was special. thank u dearest @avrillavigne for singing with me. look up 2 u so much.”

Avril wrote, “It was very sweet to perform with you tonight on your SOUR tour!! Have an incredible tour gurl. Keep killing it. Sending you so much love.” Avril also reposted Olivia’s Instagram Story, in which she tagged a photo of the two together onstage, and wrote, “Can’t believe this happened. Ur an icon @avrillavigne.”

As Rolling Stone notes, five months ago, Avril presented Olivia with an award, and at that time, Olivia told Avril, “I am such a massive fan of you, I look up to you so much, so this is so surreal for me. Thank you for the love and support.”

Meanwhile, Avril kicked off the Canadian leg of her own tour Saturday night. “We did it! We finally made it on tour!” Avril cheered in a video posted on her Instagram story.

The U.S. leg of Olivia’s SOUR tour will wrap up May 27 in San Francisco. Avril’s Canadian tour wraps May 25 and her U.S. summer dates with Machine Gun Kelly begin June 17 in Atlanta, GA.

