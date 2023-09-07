Olivia Rodrigo is turning Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream purple for ‘GUTS’ promotion

Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo‘s hit song “deja vu” mentions strawberry ice cream, which you can enjoy this weekend in an Olivia-inspired cone.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream is launching a promotion inspired by Olivia’s new album GUTS. On Friday, when GUTS arrives, through Sunday, all of its U.S. shops are offering a colorful cone option.

“This weekend only! We’re turning all Buttercrisp Waffle Cones & Bowls purple to celebrate @oliviarodrigo’s new album GUTS (drops Friday, 9/8). Catch the purple cones 9/8-9/10 in all shops nationwide,” the ice cream chain announced on Instagram.

According to the chain’s website, Olivia is a fan of the brand and even has a suggestion for what you should order during the promotion: the “Home Scooped Girl,” featuring a scoop of Brambleberry Crisp and a scoop of Wildberry Lavender on a purple Buttercrisp waffle cone. The name is a reference to one of the songs on GUTS: “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.”

