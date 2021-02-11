Olivia Rodrigo is "NOT OK" after Taylor Swift's big 'Fearless' announcement

It’s a well-established fact that Olivia Rodrigo is a massive Taylor Swift fan, and freaked out when Taylor referred to Olivia as “my baby” awhile back. So it’s no wonder she’s completely losing her mind over Taylor’s announcement Thursday that she’s releasing a re-recorded version of her album Fearless.

On her Instagram Stories, Olivia posted the cover of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) which may be coming out on April 9 and captioned it “I AM NOT OK.”

She then posted a video of herself and some of her friends all laughing, eating cookies and singing one of the big hits from the album, “You Belong With Me.” She captioned it, “We r ready 4 fearless.”

The “Drivers License” singer also posted a photo of herself wearing a KN95 face mask and captioned it, “No like the thought of a re-recording of ‘White Horse'” — another one of the album’s classics.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) will include 26 tracks, including six never-before-heard songs Taylor wrote between the ages of 16 and 18.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.